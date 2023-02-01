Ukrainian orchestra plays Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre

For the second time in less than a year, Eastman Theatre on Tuesday night hosted a concert to support Ukraine during the war with Russia.

It was in March 2022 that the first benefit concert was held, that one with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra playing in Kodak Hall just weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun.

On Tuesday night, it was the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine taking the stage, in a concert that aimed to raise money for items like generators needed by Ukrainians without power and heat because of the war.

Local humanitarian efforts have been put together with the help of the organization RocMaidan.

Olena Dilai is a board member of that group, and while she talked about of the devastation her native country has been dealing with, she also thanked everyone who has tried to help support Ukrainians.

“And we’re very grateful to all of you, and every single person that has been helping Ukraine. We thank you for your past support, your current support and your future support, thank you very much,” said Dilai to applause from the audience.

Brenda Tremblay / WXXI News Eastman School of Music Dean Jamal Rossi, and other organizers of Tuesday night's concert in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre, including members of the humanitarian organization Roc Maidan and the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union.

Volodymyr Pavlyuk is the founder of RocMaidan, and he spoke of a Rochester man who went recently to Ukraine to volunteer by delivering food the frontlines, and while he was there he saw one of the ambulances that had been donated by people in Monroe County.

“And there was an ambulance with Roc Maidan, Rochester, New York, label…and that is simply incredible,” said Pavlyuk.

The concert also featured Ukrainian-American violinist and Eastman School of Music professor Oleh Krysa and it was led by the Ukrainian-American conductor Theodore Kuchar.

This performance, which is part of a 30-city tour by the Liviv orchestra, actually was planned two years ago, prior to the Russian invasion.