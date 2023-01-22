Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning.

Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85.

It was just last Wednesday that the diocese had issued a statement saying that Clark’s condition was “quite serious.” Clark was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.

Clark led the Rochester diocese for 33 years, retiring in 2012. Clark had the second longest tenure of any Catholic bishop in Rochester, ranking second only to Bishop Bernard McQuaid’s 41 years.

Clark was ordained a priest in 1962 in Rome for the Diocese of Albany. On May 27, 1979, Clark was ordained a bishop by Pope John Paul II and then was installed as the 8th Bishop of Rochester on June 26, 1979.

In the statement issued Sunday by Bishop Matano, he asked people to pray for Clark’s family and friends who mourn his death and pray for him, and he also said that “united as a diocesan family, we now accompany Bishop Clark with our prayers, especially at Holy Mass, asking the angels and the saints to receive his soul and present him to the Eternal High Priest, Our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Funeral arrangements for Bishop Clark are pending.

