Local News

Rochester's Catholic Diocese says former Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
Provided
Diocese of Rochester
Matthew Clark, the former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester said in a statement this week that former Bishop Matthew Clark recently “has experienced declining health and his current health condition is now quite serious.”

That statement was issued by current Bishop Salvatore Matano, who said he visited Clark on Wednesday at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse where he lives and receives nursing care.

Matano asked priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful of the diocese to “unite in prayer for Bishop Clark.”

It was announced in 2019 that Clark, then 82, had been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Clark led the Rochester diocese for 33 years, retiring in 2012.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
