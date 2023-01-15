RPD says man shot in a local Burger King has died of his wounds

Rochester Police say they are investigating the first homicide in the city this year. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a Burger King restaurant Saturday night on Lyell Avenue.

Police say that a 19-year-old male employee was shot inside the restaurant as he was leaving work for the evening. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Officers say it appears the victim was targeted, but there were no other details yet on the motive.

Police say there was no robbery involved and they also say there was no type of customer trouble preceding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

