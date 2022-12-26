Local fire departments and other first responders head to Buffalo to help out

Monroe County is helping out in Erie County due to the massive lake effect snow that buried parts of the Buffalo area under more than 3-feet of snow.

County Executive Adam Bello says that as part of a mutual aid arrangement, six emergency fire units were deployed to Erie County on Monday from several area fire departments. They came from the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road and Lakeshore Fire Departments.

Those units can be used to supplement fire and emergency medical calls. Later on Monday, Spencerport and Point Pleasant fire companies sent fire trucks and firefighters to help.

Bello said that the county always stand ready to “help our neighbors in their time of need.”

Governor Kathy Hochul noted on Monday that Rochester has sent city personnel from the police department, and some of the National Guard members helping out in Buffalo are also from Rochester.