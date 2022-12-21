Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray sues NCAA seeking to lift 3-year suspension

Former SUNY Brockport wrestling coach Don Murray is suing the NCAA, claiming a shoddy investigation orchestrated by the college ended his 50-year career.

Murray won five national titles and coached dozens of All-Americans before abruptly retiring last year.

His departure came after the college temporarily suspended the wrestling program over alleged COVID policy violations, and a few months before the NCAA banned Murray from coaching for three years and placed the program on probation for violating rules around team practices.

In an exhaustive, 40-page lawsuit, Murray ties all that to Athletic Director Eric Hart, who he claims had soured on him and the program. Hart and Vice President Kathryn Wilson wanted Murray out and the wrestling program dissolved, according to the suit.

The alleged scheme ultimately enlisted the NCAA in what Murray describes as a flawed investigation that led to the school-suggested sanctions.

Murray maintains he did nothing wrong and remains on the Brockport staff as an associate professor.

He is suing to lift his coaching suspension and for monetary damages.

The NCAA did not respond to a request for comment. A college spokesman declined to discuss the matter, noting that SUNY Brockport is not a named defendant.

