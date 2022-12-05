Longtime local news and production staffer and WXXI news host Brad Smith has died

A longtime local and regional broadcaster and journalist whose work included reporting and hosting news programs on WXXI Radio has died.

Brad Smith, who is from Cortland, died in Webster last Monday, Nov. 28, at the age of 62.

He is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, and worked for a variety of media outlets in the Rochester area and elsewhere since the 1980s.

That included stints in TV and radio production and newsrooms, both in the Western NY area and in Texas, starting in the 1980s.

Smith worked in local outlets that included WHEC-TV and WROC-TV, WHAM-TV, WUHF-TV and Time Warner Cable News, as well as WXXI radio, WXHC Radio in Homer/Cortland, and WHAM radio.

Brad Smith worked as a fill-in host/producer/reporter on and off for the last several years, most recently as a fill-in host for Weekend Edition on WXXI.

Memorial services are private. Donations in his memory are being accepted at the CNY Living History Center, PO Box 162, Homer, NY 13077, or Newman Catholic Community at RIT, Schmitt Interfaith Center, 40 Lomb Memorial Dr., Rochester, NY 14623.

