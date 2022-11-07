James Krauseneck sentenced to 25 year to life for the 1982 ax murder of his wife, Cathleen Krauseneck

A man convicted recently in the murder of his wife in Brighton in 1982 was sentenced on Monday to the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

James Krauseneck, who is now 70-years-old, was sentenced by State Supreme Court Judge Charles Schiano on the 2nd degree murder conviction that was decided on by a Monroe County jury in late September.

In February 1982, Brighton Police arrived at a house on Del Rio Drive and found the body of Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck in her bed. She died after being struck in the head with an ax while she slept.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a statement saying that the sentence is just, appropriate and proof that the DA’s office “will never give up on victims.”

The District Attorney’s office, Brighton Police, the FBI, Monroe County Crime Lab and Dr. Michael Baden had been further reviewing the case since 2015. James Krauseneck was indicted in 2019.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Krauseneck's attorneys say they think that have solid grounds for an appeal and prosecutors believe the verdict will withstand that challenge.