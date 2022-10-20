© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Eastview Mall's Starbucks kiosk joins list of retailer's union shops with unanimous vote by workers

WXXI News
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
Starbucks sign union fight
Tom Dinki
/
WBFO News
A modified version of the Starbucks Siren meant to show union solitary is displayed at Starbucks Workers United's news conference Aug. 28, 2021.

Starbucks workers at the kiosk in Eastview Mall have voted to unionize. They’re the among the latest to do so nationwide.

The vote was 8-0 when tallied by the National Labor Relations Board this week.

“For us, it’s about accountability. It’s about recognizing the consistent, location–based issues we’re having,” barista Sasha Belyablya said in a news release announcing the vote. “But as a kiosk, we’re more of a family than other stores, and there’s a lot of strength in that unity.”

Workers at Starbucks stores on Mt. Hope in Rochester, and Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton, were the first in the region to unionize earlier this year.

Dozens of Starbucks stores have unionized nationally. And the retailer has been accused of illegal pushback, in dozens of complaints alleging labor law violations.

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson denied claims of union-busting and said the company respects workers' right to organize but maintained, “We are better together as partners, without a union between us.”

