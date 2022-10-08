Gov. Hochul defends NY's tougher gun laws after federal judge rules against parts of the legislation

Governor Kathy Hochul is defending the actions that New York took regarding handgun possession after the U.S. Supreme Court last June struck down some key elements of the state’s rules on carrying handguns.

During a stop in Rochester on Friday, after a forum sponsored by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Hochul spoke briefly to reporters about the decision that came down from a federal judge this week.

U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby struck down parts of the new restrictions that New York put in place as of Sept. 1.

Hochul defended the new gun laws that took effect last month, which put additional limits on where firearms can be carried, among other rules.

“We believe that the governor should have the right that was in place for 108 years to protect the citizens of our state,” Hochul said. “When the Supreme Court struck down the entire law, we knew we could continue to work and I’ll tell you right now whether it’s on this gun law, or other gun laws, I believe that the people of the state deserve to be protected.”

Hochul said the state is still examining Thursday’s decision but does plan to appeal that federal court ruling.

Suddaby put his decision on hold for three days to allow New York to challenge it in a higher court.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.

