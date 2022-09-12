Wegmans to end SCAN App program

Wegmans is ending the program for its SCAN App, which allowed shoppers to scan their own groceries as they shop, and then pay at a kiosk as they are checking out.

The company released a statement saying that they quickly rolled out the app early in the pandemic, to provide a contactless in-store shopping option.

But Wegmans says that “the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state.”

The supermarket chain says they will turn off the app until they can make improvements that meet the needs of customers and business, and a note that went out to users of the app from company president and CEO Colleen Wegman said the chain will “continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”

Tops Markets has a similar app, but there has been no indication from the company at this point that they plan on ending the program.

BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sam’s Club are among other chains that use a similar app.