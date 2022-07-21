Two RPD officers shot and injured on Thursday night on Bauman St.

Rochester Police officials say that two of their officers were shot and injured on Thursday night.

Few details are available right now, but RPD Lt. Greg Bello said it happened around 9:15 p.m. when the officers were on Bauman St. for an investigation.

He says at least one male approached the officers and opened fire. One of the officers was taken to Strong Hospital, the other to Rochester General. There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries.

And no word yet how many suspects police are looking for. Dozens of officers from various police agencies converged on the scene of that shooting Thursday night on the northeast side of the city.