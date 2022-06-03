Deputies exchange gunfire with suspect at a Henrietta restaurant; no one injured

Monroe County deputies say that they exchanged gunfire with a man at a Henrietta restaurant on Thursday night.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m., when deputies responded to Carrabba’s Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road for a report of a man behind the bar with a gun.

Two deputies got into the restaurant and tried to de-escalate the situation, and two other deputies came into the building through a separate door.

Officials say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at those deputies. They say the suspect shot at the deputies just missing the head of one of them.

Deputies shot at the suspect, who was not hit, and they say he went to the ground and dropped the handgun. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say the deputies, restaurant patrons and the suspect did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect is identified as 33 year old Alonzo Jones of Rochester. He faces charges that include attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional charges may be pending. Jones was ordered held in county jail with no bail.

