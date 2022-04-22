Spirit Airlines to delay arrival in Rochester

It looks like Spirit Airlines inaugural service in Rochester will be happening later than expected.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the low-fare airline would be coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in June.

But on Friday, the airline said that has been pushed back to October 6. A statement from Spirit said that, “Spirit is joining several other airlines in proactively adjusting our summer schedule to provide additional flexibility during the busy travel season and ensure we provide the travel experience our guests have come to expect from us.”

Spirit’s statement also said they remain committed to the Rochester Market.

A statement from Airport Director Andy Moore noted that Spirit plans to reduce their overall flying by 5% to 6% this summer, and Moore said that while county officials are disappointed, “We understand this is part of their overall plan to improve operational reliability for Spirit passengers.”

When service does start in October, Spirit will be flying from Rochester to Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

Moore noted on Friday that Rochester passengers will see new nonstop service on Frontier Airlines to Denver International Airport starting May 27 and Chicago Midway International Airport on Southwest Airlines starting June 6.

It was announced earlier this year that Spirit, and another discount airline, Frontier Airlines, agreed to merge. But since that time, Jet Blue made a bid for Frontier as well.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.