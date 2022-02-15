Spirit Airlines to serve the Rochester airport

Low-fare air carrier Spirit Airlines is coming to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Tuesday that Spirit will begin service on June 24 to Orlando, Florida, with daily nonstop service.

Spirit will also bring nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, four times per week.

Bello said that the Rochester airport is the only upstate airport offering air service on Spirit Airlines.

He noted that Orlando is Rochester’s most popular travel destination.

Bello said that Rochester will be Spirit’s “largest footprint commitment in New York state outside of LaGuardia Airport.”

Officials said that Spirit will also be offering the only nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, which is another top destination for Rochester residents.

It was recently announced that Spirit, and another discount airline, Frontier Airlines, have agreed to merge. The deal still needs final approval.

There was no immediate indication how the merger will affect the new Spirit flights in Rochester.

Frontier Airlines began serving the Rochester airport in May 2021, with service to Orlando; it added service to Tampa, Fla. in November 2021.

