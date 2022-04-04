© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

Mt. Morris Police say they recovered 58 illegal handguns during a traffic stop

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 4, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Police in Mt. Morris display 58 guns that a Canadian man is accused of illegally possessing when he was stopped for traffic violations in that village.

The Mount Morris Police Department is reporting the arrest of a Canadian man, accused of illegally possessing 58 handguns.

Police say the guns were discovered on Sunday when Officer Kyle Regal stopped a vehicle traveling on Chapel Street in Mount Morris for traffic violations.

During a brief roadside interview, authorities say that the officer suspected illegal activity and found 58 handguns along with multiple high capacity pistol magazines in a duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police suspect the guns were being trafficked across the country to an undetermined location.

Mount Morris Police have charged 36-year-old Badri Ahmed-Mohammed of Ottawa with a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

A Livingston County judge ordered Ahmed-Mohammed held on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond, at the recommendation of the district attorney’s office.

The FBI is also helping with the investigation.

