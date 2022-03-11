Spectrum cable TV fees going up soon for customers

If you are a Spectrum cable TV customer you may be seeing a rate increase soon.

The company has begun informing customers on their bills that among the increases will be a hike in the broadcast TV surcharge of about $3 a month.

That is a fee that currently stands at about $18 a month.

Charter/Spectrum says that since 2010, retransmission consent fees, which is what the cable company pays local broadcast channels, have increased more than 850%.

Other fees going up for some customers in the coming weeks include a reduction in the TV bundle discount.

A statement from Charter/Spectrum says that “TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”

Charter/Spectrum says that the largest percentage of affected current customers will see an increase of less than $5/month.

For new customers who are paying a promotional price for their Spectrum TV, Internet or Voice plan, the company says that the regular plan price does not take effect until the end of the promotional period.