© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Spectrum cable TV fees going up soon for customers

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
spectrum_collegetown-1.jpg
Spectrum
/
Charter Communications
A Spectrum retail location on Mt. Hope Ave. in Rochester.

If you are a Spectrum cable TV customer you may be seeing a rate increase soon.

The company has begun informing customers on their bills that among the increases will be a hike in the broadcast TV surcharge of about $3 a month.

That is a fee that currently stands at about $18 a month.

Charter/Spectrum says that since 2010, retransmission consent fees, which is what the cable company pays local broadcast channels, have increased more than 850%.

Other fees going up for some customers in the coming weeks include a reduction in the TV bundle discount.

A statement from Charter/Spectrum says that “TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the TV networks we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers.”

Charter/Spectrum says that the largest percentage of affected current customers will see an increase of less than $5/month.

For new customers who are paying a promotional price for their Spectrum TV, Internet or Voice plan, the company says that the regular plan price does not take effect until the end of the promotional period.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman