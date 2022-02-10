Baldwin Richardson Foods investing $50 million in expansion of Wayne County facilities

A food processing company which has operations in Wayne County is expanding there and investing $50 million.

Baldwin Richardson Foods, which is headquartered in Illinois, is expanding its manufacturing facilities in the towns of Macedon and Williamson.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that Baldwin Richardson will create up to 60 new jobs and she said that expansion will also help retain 364 others.

Baldwin Richardson said this will be a two-phase project that will allow the company to expand product lines and enhance sustainability practices at its local facilities.

The company said that it is doing the expansion to meet the changing requirements for food manufacturing and labeling that consumers are demanding.

Baldwin Richardson was founded in Illinois more than a century ago and it is one of the largest African-American family-owned and operated businesses in the food industry.

Company President Erin Tolefree said that the new investment will help the company “stay at the forefront of innovation” and also strengthen the economy of Wayne County and the Finger Lakes region.

Empire State Development has offered up to $2.5 million in tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments as well as a $2 million capital grant.

Wayne County, RG&E and Greater Rochester Enterprise also are assisting the project which is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Company officials said this project will also position Baldwin Richardson Foods to achieve World Economic Forum Lighthouse status, which is described as a commitment of “efficiency and productivity and environmental stewardship.”