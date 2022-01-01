Malik Evans sworn into office as Rochester's new mayor

Rochester has a new Mayor. Malik Evans will have his ceremonial inauguration later on Saturday, but at the stroke of midnight, he was sworn in by his wife and eldest son, Cameron.

He and his family then went over to the Emergency Operations Center on West Main Street to thank 911 workers for their service.

Office of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans / Rochester's new Mayor, Malik Evans, was sworn into office early on Jan. 1, 2022, and then talked to workers at the Emergency Operations Center.

“The Emergency Operations Center does such an amazing job for Monroe County. I thought it was fitting that on my first day, I stop by and personally thank these frontline workers,” said Evans. “Thank you to our Director of Emergency Communications Department, Mike Cerretto, and his entire team for their tireless commitment to our city.”

Evans’ inauguration ceremonies will be at noon Saturday at the Eastman Theatre. But due to the recent big jump in COVID-19 cases, there will be a very small audience there to see it in person, mainly family and close friends.

Office of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans / Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, shows the printed proof of his being sworn into office, early January 1, at the Emergency Operations Center

Evans encouraged everyone who wants to see the ceremony to check in on the city’s website.

WXXI will have live coverage of the event, starting at noon on Saturday on AM 1370, FM 107.5, and streaming at wxxinews.org

