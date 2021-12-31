Monroe County officials say COVID-19 numbers expected to keep rising

Monroe County reported 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and officials expect those numbers to keep rising.

County Executive Adam Bello said that he believes the county will see up to 2,000 cases per day as the omicron variant continues to spread.

He adds that despite breakthrough cases, getting vaccinated is the best way to stay as safe as possible.

“Is the vaccine going to protect everyone from getting sick? No,” said Bellow. “But what the vaccine has done and continues to do is it keeps us alive. It keeps our hospitals functioning.”

Hospital data shows that roughly 80% of people currently hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated.

Bello encourages residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask and take a test before attending any holiday gatherings.

Strong’s Chief Medical officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos said that the average age of an unvaccinated patient in the hospital with COVID is about 55.

And he said Thursday that pediatric case numbers are small but are slowly increasing. Four pregnant patients are in Strong’s ICU and two are on life support.

Apostolakos said the hospital is also dealing with staff contracting the virus.

He said--although unlikely--the resulting employee shortage could lead to a pause on essential surgeries.

“We're not close to that yet. But it could happen in the next couple of weeks if the surge causes increased admissions and loss of staff,” said Apotolakos.

Last month the hospital systems had to put a pause on elective and semi-elective surgeries due to the staffing shortage caused by the vaccine mandate.

Bello also announced on Thursday that the county's distribution plan for KN95 masks supplied by the state will focus on essential workers and first responders. The county received about 330,000 of the high-grade KN95 masks from the state and is working now on distributing them.

