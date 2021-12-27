WXXI Business Report: a new owner for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which employs about 1,200 people locally, is being acquired by another medical supply manufacturer, the Quidel Corp.
- Paychex saw higher profits and sales in its latest earnings report as it continues to generate more revenue from new technology and other services it provides.
- A recent survey by New York Federal Reserve economists looks at the efforts by regional businesses and other organizations to bounce back from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.