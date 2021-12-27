© 2022 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: a new owner for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which employs about 1,200 people locally, is being acquired by another medical supply manufacturer, the Quidel Corp.
  • Paychex saw higher profits and sales in its latest earnings report as it continues to generate more revenue from new technology and other services it provides.
  • A recent survey by New York Federal Reserve economists looks at the efforts by regional businesses and other organizations to bounce back from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
