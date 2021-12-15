De-escalation training at center of grassroots group's attempt to curb violence

Provided /

When Anthony Hall and a group of community activists learned of the Oct. 20 death of 19-year-old city student Christian Santiago, Hall said they had enough.

As Rochester nears the end of its most violent year on record with 80 homicides as of Wednesday, Hall said his group -- Community Safety Taskforce -- is gearing up. They’re holding rallies and prayer sessions -- and on Thursday, they’ll conduct the first of at least two outreach and de-escalation trainings that they hope could save people like Santiago.

Rochester Police said Santiago’s slaying came after a domestic dispute on Lamont Place, near North Goodman Street. A suspect was arrested the next day.

Hall said the all-volunteer task force’s goal is to help train more people to reach families in some of Rochester’s roughest neighborhoods and connect them with resources.

He said most violence comes from people who are in need of other types of help.

“Our job, as residents, professional folks, faith-based leaders, is to ensure that that small group of individuals gets some great resources around them so they don’t revert to violence,” said Hall.

Hall said the group has a wealth of experience in violence intervention, and they understand there is no easy cure, but improving lives means safer streets.

In January, Hall expects the task force will begin its outreach program by going door to door in and on around Hudson Avenue, between Avenue D and the Franklin Campus on Norton Street, where Santiago went to school. To be successful, he said they need more people to get involved.

“Because it sends a message to community who may be suffering that folk do care,” Hall said.