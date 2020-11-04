© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Byrnes on track to keep the 133rd Assembly District seat

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published November 4, 2020 at 1:29 AM EST
Incumbent Republican Marjorie Byrnes is on a clear path to victory against Democrat ChaRon Sattler-Leblanc in the 133rd Assembly District, paving the way for a second term in office.

As of Tuesday night, Byrnes held about 63% of the vote, while Sattler-Leblanc held about 32%.

Byrnes, a longtime attorney, first took the 133rd District seat in 2018 after easily defeating the Republican incumbent, Joe Errigo, in a primary and Democratic candidate Barbara Baer in the general election.

The candidates for the district, which stretches from Pittsford to Hornell, represent wildly different positions on key issues.

Sattler-Leblanc, senior director of RIT's Center for Academic Success, had listed evidence-based gun legislation as a central point of her candidacy. Byrnes, an NRA member, had previously sponsored legislation allowing for armed student resource officers in schools.

Likewise, Sattler-Leblanc is a vocal supporter of the New York Health Act, a bill that would establish a single-payer health care system for New Yorkers. Last year, when the bill was introduced again by Assembly Democrats, Byrnes opposed it.

"While affordable health care is a priority for every resident in New York, the single-payer system is a costly Band-Aid over a broken leg," Byrnes said in a statement.

