City Council votes to end THC testing for many prospective employees

The city of Rochester will no longer test job candidates for THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

City Council approved legislation Tuesday that, effective immediately, removed THC as a chemical tested for during pre-employment drug screenings. The city will continue testing for other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines.

Potential hires for certain positions where safety is a concern -- police officers, for example -- will still be tested for THC.

“This is an important piece of legislation that I think is going to do a lot of good,” Council member Mary Lupien said at the meeting.

In January, CITY highlighted the story of Jasmin Reggler, an aide to Lupien who was denied a position with the city after failing a THC test. After being denied employment, Reggler started a community push to change the city’s drug testing policy to more closely emulate New York City’s.

Last year, the New York City Council voted to ban all pre-employment THC testing, including for private employers. Private employers in Rochester can still test new hires.

Reggler is no longer seeking employment with the city.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at gfanelli@rochester-citynews.com.