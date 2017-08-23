Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren hospitalized due to allergic reaction

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is in the hospital being treated for what is described as a “significant allergic reaction.

"At Mayor Warren's request, I can confirm that she has been admitted to the hospital after an allergic reaction," said James Smith, City Communications Director. "The Mayor is at Strong Memorial Hospital receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Mayor was admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Smith said that, "I have been in constant contact with the Mayor who is in very good spirits. "She has a large extended family, so, at her request, she is not receiving any other visitors at this time. Everyone at City Hall wishes the Mayor well and looks forward to her return to work.”