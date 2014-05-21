© 2021 WXXI News
Nazareth Gets $100,000 Contribution For New Wellness Institute

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 21, 2014 at 9:10 PM EDT
Artist's rendering-new Wellness Institute.

Nazareth College is getting a gift of $100,000 from the Golisano Foundation to support the construction of the new Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth.

Golisano Foundation Director Ann Costello said that the foundation cannot fulfill its mission to improve care and supportive services for people with intellectual disabilities unless they have organizations that can partner with them to impact change.

She says the foundation has a partner like that with Nazareth which has taken the initiative to establish programs to train the next generation of health and human service professionals to support people with intellectual disabilities.

The Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth College is is expected to be open in the fall of 2015.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
