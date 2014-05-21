Nazareth Gets $100,000 Contribution For New Wellness Institute

Nazareth College is getting a gift of $100,000 from the Golisano Foundation to support the construction of the new Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth.

Golisano Foundation Director Ann Costello said that the foundation cannot fulfill its mission to improve care and supportive services for people with intellectual disabilities unless they have organizations that can partner with them to impact change.

She says the foundation has a partner like that with Nazareth which has taken the initiative to establish programs to train the next generation of health and human service professionals to support people with intellectual disabilities.

The Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth College is is expected to be open in the fall of 2015.