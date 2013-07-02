Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Child Advocacy Center Announces Major Expansion
Construction is officially underway at the Bivona Child Advocacy Center's new headquarters.
The Skalny Building at 1 Mount Hope Avenue will provide children with technologically advanced facilities as well as mental and medical services. Bivona also announced the public phase of its "Building Hope" campaign, an initiative to raise the remaining $1 million of its $4 million goal to relocate and fund additional programs and services.