© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Transforming Primary Care a Top Priority in Rochester

WXXI News
Published October 12, 2012 at 7:59 AM EDT
primary-care.jpg

Rochester’s health care community has received one of the country’s largest grants to transform the way primary care is delivered in the region. The Finger Lakes Health Systems Agency says the $26.6 million dollar grant will create several new Care Manager positions at primary care offices across the region. WXXI’s LeShea Agnew reports the goal is to establish a more community based approach to health care that will  significantly reduce hospital visits and unnecessary costs to patients and providers. 

Tags

Arts & LifeRochesterPrimary CarePhysicianWeisberg1