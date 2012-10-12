Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Transforming Primary Care a Top Priority in Rochester
Rochester’s health care community has received one of the country’s largest grants to transform the way primary care is delivered in the region. The Finger Lakes Health Systems Agency says the $26.6 million dollar grant will create several new Care Manager positions at primary care offices across the region. WXXI’s LeShea Agnew reports the goal is to establish a more community based approach to health care that will significantly reduce hospital visits and unnecessary costs to patients and providers.