Strengthening New York State’s Assisted Living Industry
Governor Andrew Cuomo has proclaimed September Assisted Living Month. WXXI's LeShea Agnew reports the proclamation comes after state officials say more than 2 million New Yorkers will need some form of long term care by 2015.