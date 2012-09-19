© 2021 WXXI News
Strengthening New York State’s Assisted Living Industry

WXXI News
Published September 19, 2012 at 7:21 AM EDT
Empire State Association of Assisted Living

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proclaimed September Assisted Living Month. WXXI's LeShea Agnew reports the proclamation comes after state officials say more than 2 million New Yorkers will need some form of long term care by 2015.

 

