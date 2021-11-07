Law requires dealers to sell used cars with working airbags

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) A new law will prohibit used car dealers in New York from selling vehicles that don't have working airbags.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday she signed the bill into law. It's named after 18-year-old Anthony Amoros, a Rockland County resident who died in a crash in 2013 while driving a car without airbags.

The state Legislature passed the bill in June. It takes effect in 90 days, and will require dealers to give buyers documentation showing the vehicle has an airbag and a readiness indicator light that shows it is functioning.

"It's crucial that drivers have the protection of an airbag in case tragedy strikes, which is why this new legislation is so important," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm honored to sign this bill into law in memory of Anthony Amoros and grateful to his family for their advocacy to honor his memory."