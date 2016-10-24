© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Monroe County Clerk Candidates Debate Tonight

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 24, 2016 at 6:36 AM EDT
bello_rozzi_logo.jpg

The candidates for Monroe County Clerk debate Monday night. Democrat Adam Bello faces off against Republican Cheryl Rozzi.

Bello, the former Irondequoit Town Supervisor,  was appointed to the post earlier this year by Governor Andrew Cuomo, after a vacancy occurred because Republican Cheryl Dinolfo was elected as Monroe County Executive.

Rozzi is the Greece Town Clerk, and previously was the clerk for the county legislature.

The debate is sponsored by the Voice of the Voter initiative, a collaboration of WXXI Public Broadcasting, the Democrat & Chronicle, 13WHAM-TV and WDKX radio.

It will be broadcast live from the WXXI studios from 8 to 9pm. The debate will air on WXXI-TV, AM 1370 and stream on wxxinews.org, democratandchronicle.com, 13wham.com and wdkx.com. You can ask your questions to the candidates on Twitter using #VOVDebate.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
