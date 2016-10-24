Monroe County Clerk Candidates Debate Tonight

The candidates for Monroe County Clerk debate Monday night. Democrat Adam Bello faces off against Republican Cheryl Rozzi.

Bello, the former Irondequoit Town Supervisor, was appointed to the post earlier this year by Governor Andrew Cuomo, after a vacancy occurred because Republican Cheryl Dinolfo was elected as Monroe County Executive.

Rozzi is the Greece Town Clerk, and previously was the clerk for the county legislature.

The debate is sponsored by the Voice of the Voter initiative, a collaboration of WXXI Public Broadcasting, the Democrat & Chronicle, 13WHAM-TV and WDKX radio.

It will be broadcast live from the WXXI studios from 8 to 9pm. The debate will air on WXXI-TV, AM 1370 and stream on wxxinews.org, democratandchronicle.com, 13wham.com and wdkx.com. You can ask your questions to the candidates on Twitter using #VOVDebate.