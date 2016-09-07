138th State Assembly Democratic Primary Candidates Debate Wed. Night

There is a debate Wednesday night between the Democratic Primary candidates in the 138th New York State Assembly District.

Incumbent Harry Bronson is facing a challenge in next week’s primary elections on Tuesday, September 13th, from former TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart.

WXXI and our partners in the Voice of the Voter collaboration, including the Democrat&Chronicle, 13WHAM-TV and WDKX Radio are sponsoring the debate which will be broadcast from the WXXI studios.

The debate will be broadcast live on WXXI-TV and radio Wednesday from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the broadcast will also be streamed online at wxxinews.org and at our Voice of the Voter partners.

There also is a Republican primary for the same seat, between candidates Bob Zinck and Peter Vazquez. The 138th district includes parts of the city of Rochester and the towns of Henrietta and Chili.