Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

138th State Assembly Democratic Primary Candidates Debate Wed. Night

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 7, 2016 at 1:18 AM EDT
bronson-rachel_double_0.jpg

There is a debate Wednesday night between the Democratic Primary candidates in the 138th New York State Assembly District.

Incumbent Harry Bronson is facing a challenge in next week’s primary elections on Tuesday, September 13th, from former TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart.

WXXI and our partners in the Voice of the Voter collaboration, including the Democrat&Chronicle, 13WHAM-TV and WDKX Radio are sponsoring the debate which will be broadcast from the WXXI studios.

The debate will be broadcast live on WXXI-TV and radio Wednesday from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the broadcast will also be streamed online at wxxinews.org and  at our Voice of the Voter partners.

There also is a Republican primary for the same seat, between candidates Bob Zinck and Peter Vazquez.  The 138th district includes parts of the city of Rochester and the towns of Henrietta and Chili. 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
