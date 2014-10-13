Formerly Stay-At-Home Governor Cuomo To Make Third Out-Of-State Trip

Governor Cuomo says he plans to visit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before Election Day.

Cuomo, speaking after marching in the Columbus Day parade, says he wants to make a trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the next couple of weeks.

“I’d like to get there before Election Day,” Cuomo said. “As a sign of respect to those two communities that I’ve worked with for a very long time.”

Cuomo was known for his stay at home habits, seldom leaving the state. Recently though, he’s been to Israel and Afghanistan. His Republican opponent in the governor’s race, Rob Astorino, who is fluent in Spanish, and was endorsed last week by Bronx Democratic State Senator Ruben Diaz and more than 100 Hispanic ministers, says Cuomo is just pandering.