© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Groups Supporting Those With Developmental Disabilities Want Better Pay For Workers

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 3, 2014 at 11:34 AM EST
capital_building___straight_on_shot.jpg
New York State Capitol in Albany

As Governor Cuomo and state lawmakers work to come to terms on a new state budget, a number of groups have been looking to Albany for more help. Among them, two organizations that serve those with developmental disabilities, NYSARC  and the Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State.

Ben Golden is Government Affairs Director for NYSARC.  He says they are urging legislators to include a three percent wage increase for direct support workers who care for those with developmental disabilities.

"We think that the DSP's, the direct support professionals, they're the ones that provide hands-on care, the care is no better than they are, we're entirely dependent on how good they are to deliver quality services. "

Golden says those workers have not received a pay increase for four years. Governor Cuomo said recently that the state is just trying to do what it can to reduce costs and spur the economy. Members of the state assembly have signed a letter calling for a two percent cost of living increase for those workers in the upcoming fiscal year.

Tags

Inclusion DeskInclusion Desk
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman