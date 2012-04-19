© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Romney A No Show at State GOP Dinner

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 19, 2012 at 2:21 PM EDT
Romney, Mitt_0.jpg

The State Republican Party is holding its annual dinner in New York City tonight, five days before the state’s Presidential primary. Only one of the remaining candidates is  scheduled to speak at the dinner, and it isn’t  Mitt Romney.

Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox says he’d hoped that the candidates could use New York’s GOP dinner to come together and endorse the now front runner Mitt Romney.

“They could have used it as unified dinner, where everyone comes together,” said Cox.

But that was not to be. Newt Gingrich was the only Presidential candidate who accepted the invitation.

Romney was far ahead in the polls in New York even before Rick Santorum dropped out, making it less likely that the state would see any appearances from the candidates. Ron Paul was in New York but not at the dinner, he was campaigning in Ithaca.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
