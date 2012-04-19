Romney A No Show at State GOP Dinner

The State Republican Party is holding its annual dinner in New York City tonight, five days before the state’s Presidential primary. Only one of the remaining candidates is scheduled to speak at the dinner, and it isn’t Mitt Romney.

Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox says he’d hoped that the candidates could use New York’s GOP dinner to come together and endorse the now front runner Mitt Romney.

“They could have used it as unified dinner, where everyone comes together,” said Cox.

But that was not to be. Newt Gingrich was the only Presidential candidate who accepted the invitation.

Romney was far ahead in the polls in New York even before Rick Santorum dropped out, making it less likely that the state would see any appearances from the candidates. Ron Paul was in New York but not at the dinner, he was campaigning in Ithaca.