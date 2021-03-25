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Get an early look at the Maplewood Nature Center
The Maplewood Nature Center is a nearly $8 million interactive educational facility set to open on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The center is located on Bridge View Drive near the Maplewood Drive exit off 104 in northwest Rochester.
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
20260716-NatureCenter-0079.jpg
The Maplewood Nature Center is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with interactive educational activities for children. (Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News)
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