MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Connections: Ending the 'R-word'
End the R word. Our panel talks about efforts to stamp out the flippant and hurtful usage of the term "retard" or its variant, "retarded." The discussion is part of our Move To Include initiative.
Our panel:
- Ann Costello, Director, B. Thomas Golisano Foundation
- Onolee Stephan, Director, Community Health Program, Special Olympics
- Stephanie Straka, AADMD dental student
- Catherine Lewis, Assistant Director, Rochester Center for Community Leadership