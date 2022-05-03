Hochul warns abortion rights opponents: don't mess with New York 

One day after a leaked US Supreme Court document indicated that the court is poised to strike down the landmark abortion case Roe v Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul strongly defended a woman’s right to choose abortion, rallying with Planned Parenthood and supporters at the Capitol, and delivering a warning to opponents.

The rally which attracted about 200 people, featured Hochul, the state’s first female governor, and other top elected officials. Hochul says “this is personal”.

“We are so sick of this assault on women’s rights,” said Hochul. “My god, this is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.”

Hochul and state lawmakers who spoke at the rally vowed to win first passage this year of a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing equal rights for women.

The governor, speaking earlier in the day, says people who live in states where abortion will likely be banned, if the court does strike down Roe, will be welcomed with open arms.

“My message to those who will deny this fundamental, basic right; you don’t want to mess with us,” said Hochul. “You don’t want to mess with the state of New York. And I assure you that this is fight you will not win.”

Hochul says she’s working with state lawmakers and the state health department to draft legislation to protect New York’s health care providers from legal liability, if other states object to their residents getting reproductive health care in New York.

“There will be some combination of legislation solutions as well as executive actions,” Hochul said. “So stay tuned.”

Hochul says her administration is also preparing for the outcome of another case before the Supreme Court- challenging New York’s strictest in the nation gun control laws.