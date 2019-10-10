© 2021 WXXI News
Audubon study shows two-thirds of birds at risk for extinction in North America

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 10, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT
scarlet_tanager_rob_curtis_vireo.jpg
Rob Curtis /VIREO
/
The Audubon Society report finds the Scarlet Tanager is one of 389 species of birds at risk due to climate change.

The Audubon Society is out with a study that shows two-thirds of the species of birds in North America are at risk of extinction, with as little of a warmup of 3 degrees Celsius or around 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

WXXI’s Karen DeWitt talked to the group's Ana Paula Tavares about the impending dangers.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
