© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

State Republican Party says new license plates a 'stealth tax' on New Yorkers

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published August 20, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT
Image-1-4_0.jpg
GOP Chair Nick Langworthy talks with party members at a meeting July 1 in Albany.

The head of the state’s Republican Party says there’s no need to require New Yorkers to buy new license plates beginning in 2020, if their current plates are still readable and in good condition. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration has begun a contest to allow New Yorkers to choose among five different designs for new license plates to be issued beginning next year.  While the public can decide how the license plates look, they don’t have a say in whether they can keep their old plates.

Beginning next April, anyone with the older blue and white license plates will have to turn them in and pay an additional $25 to $45 fee for a new one when their registration comes up for renewal.

New York’s GOP chair Nick Langworthy said that’s unnecessary. 

“It’s another stealth tax, it’s another cash grab,” Langworthy said. “It’s standard operating procedure in Albany.”  

In a statement, John Flanagan, the leader of the state’s minority party Republicans, called it part of a “death by a thousand cuts” policy that includes a plastic bag ban and a possible fee on paper bags at the grocery store.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt