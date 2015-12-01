Cuomo Says No To Special Session On Ethics

Governor Cuomo, spoke publicly for the first time since the former leader of the Assembly was convicted on seven counts of corruption, for abusing his powers to earn outside income. But Cuomo says he does not think it’s the right time now for a special session on ethics reform.

Reform groups have called for a special session to fix corruption at the Capitol, but Governor Cuomo says it’s too close to Hanukkah and Christmas now to hold one.

“I don’t think a special session is practical, we’re coming into the holiday season,” said Cuomo, who said reform will be “on the agenda” in Januarys, when the new session begins.

December sessions have been held several times in the past, as recently as 2011, when Cuomo and the legislature met to extend extra income taxes on the wealthy.

The governor says he’s “intrigued” by proposals to switch to a full time legislature with no outside income allowed, but concedes there’s no “appetite” for it among lawmakers. The governor also says he wants to see how greater income disclosure rules passed earlier this year work first.