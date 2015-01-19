Cuomo Wants Pay Raise Commission, with Strings Attached

Governor Cuomo wants to appoint a commission to consider raising the pay of state lawmaker’s, who have not seen a raise in 15 years, but there’s some strings attached.

Senators and Assemblymembers currently earn $79,500 for what is technically a part time job. Cuomo says the many lawmakers who treat the job as full time, should perhaps get a raise, but those who earn outside income should not get as much money from the state. Some lawmakers earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in what the governor say is poorly defined outside income, many through law practices or other businesses. He says it “hits the suspicion button” for New Yorkers

“You’re a legislator, you make $400,000 in a business,” Cuomo said. “Is the outside income in any way connected to your position as a legislator?”

Cuomo recommends a cap on the amount of outside income earned, and he says it should be transparently disclosed to the public.

Among the highest paid lawmakers is Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who earns $750,000 in outside income from two different law practices.