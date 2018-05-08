© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Valeant to change name to 'Bausch Health Companies'

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published May 8, 2018 at 6:04 PM EDT
valeant_logo.jpg

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which owns a Rochester company with a long history in this area, will be adopting some of that heritage.

The Canadian pharmaceutical company that owns Bausch + Lomb will change its name to Bausch Health Companies effective in July.

"Becoming Bausch Health Companies is a major step forward in our transformation," said Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "The Bausch name embodies the rich history of innovation, fortitude and dedication to patient health dating back to when J.J. Bausch opened his first optical goods shop more than 165 years ago. These qualities form the foundation of who we are today as we continue to build an innovative company striving to improve the health of patients globally."

Papa says that Bausch Health Companies more accurately represents the full scope of the Company today – “a leader in the development and manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology."

As part of the name change, the Company will roll out a new corporate brand identity in July 2018, which will include new imagery and web site, and will trade under a new symbol, BHC. Until that time, the Company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under its present symbol, VRX.

Also on Tuesday, Valeant reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings and its shares rose about 9%. 

Tags

Arts & Lifevaleant1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman