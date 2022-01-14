Katko says he will not seek reelection in 2022

Central New York Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) announced Friday that he will not seek reelection in 2022, leaving Congress after first being elected in 2014.

In a statement, Katko said he is leaving Congress to spend more time with his family.

"Over the course of the past three years, my wife Robin and I buried all four of our parents," Katko said in a statement. "To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly. That’s why, after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

Katko was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump last year. Trump vowed to support any candidate to challenge Katko and the other 9 GOP members in a primary. Three of the 10, including Katko, have decided to not run for reelection.

Full statement from Katko:

“For the past 32 years, I’ve devoted my life to protecting and serving our community and our country. First as a federal prosecutor, and now as a Member of Congress, it has been my mission to unite people in order to solve serious problems.

“We have had great success in this mission: passing a long-needed and bipartisan infrastructure package, addressing drug addiction and mental health, lowering taxes on the middle class, leading efforts to secure our homeland and keep this country safe – and far too many others to mention. This experience has been rewarding in ways I never thought possible.

“During this same time, I have been blessed beyond belief with family, health, and the most loving and patient wife on earth. Over the course of the past three years, my wife Robin and I buried all four of our parents. To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly.

“That’s why, after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today. It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.

“Representing Central New York in Congress -- solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship -- has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. It is with profound gratitude for my colleagues, staff, supporters, team, and the people of New York’s 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family.”

