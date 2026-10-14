© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Textile factory workers in India are teaching AI how to do their jobs

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:50 AM EDT

Laborers in Indian textile factories are filming themselves working so developers can train AI to take over their jobs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid