Connections

Making sense of the end of a high-profile vegan dining experiment

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT
"The vegan experiment is over at Eleven Madison Park," says Eater New York. The high-end restaurant became the world's first three-Michelin-star vegan restaurant in 2021. In two weeks that will change, with meat and fish options returning to the menu. Predictably, meat lovers declared this to be a sign of a backlash to veganism. Is that over-stating it, or has the vegan movement stalled? Our guests have a range of experience in the industry.

In studio:

  • Chris Grocki, restaurant operations and beverage consultant
  • Ryan Jennings, culinary director of Max Rochester
  • Art Rogers, chef and owner of Lento

Then in our second hour, the pandemic left many parents desperate for some kind of help for their children: kids were isolated, struggling socially, and drifting academically. Play therapy -- sometimes viewed as a fringe idea in the past -- is having a moment. That's because new research around play therapy brought it to the mainstream, and insurance companies are now more willing to cover it. We'll discuss how it works with our experts.

Our guests:

  • Lindsey Macaluso, LCSW-R, registered play therapist
  • Marcie Redding, Ed.S., LMHC, registered play therapist
  • Lauren Stuart, parent

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
