12:00 Making sense of the end of a high-profile vegan dining experiment

1:00 Play therapy is having a moment

"The vegan experiment is over at Eleven Madison Park," says Eater New York. The high-end restaurant became the world's first three-Michelin-star vegan restaurant in 2021. In two weeks that will change, with meat and fish options returning to the menu. Predictably, meat lovers declared this to be a sign of a backlash to veganism. Is that over-stating it, or has the vegan movement stalled? Our guests have a range of experience in the industry.

In studio:



Chris Grocki, restaurant operations and beverage consultant

Ryan Jennings, culinary director of Max Rochester

Art Rogers, chef and owner of Lento

Then in our second hour, the pandemic left many parents desperate for some kind of help for their children: kids were isolated, struggling socially, and drifting academically. Play therapy -- sometimes viewed as a fringe idea in the past -- is having a moment. That's because new research around play therapy brought it to the mainstream, and insurance companies are now more willing to cover it. We'll discuss how it works with our experts.

Our guests:



Lindsey Macaluso, LCSW-R, registered play therapist

Marcie Redding, Ed.S., LMHC, registered play therapist

Lauren Stuart, parent

