12:00 The future of the United States' role in NATO

1:00 Congressman Joe Morelle

Russia appears to be testing the resolve of the West by breaching airspace of NATO members. Its recent drone action in Poland triggered Article 4. But the Trump administration has fostered the weakest relationship with NATO than an American government has ever had. What is the future of NATO, and of the American role in NATO?

Our guest:



Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Congressman Joe Morelle to discuss the latest on the Trump administration's actions. From Medicaid cuts to vaccine policy and more, we'll cover a wide range, while taking listener questions.

In studio:



Congressman Joe Morelle, District 25

Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance

Willie Williams III, parent and family partner for ROC the Future Alliance

