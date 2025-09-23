© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The future of the United States' role in NATO

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
Students at the University of Rochester set up tents early Tuesday morning on the Wilson Quad in front of the Student Union. The students plan to remain in the encampment to protesting the war in Gaza.protesting the war in Gaza.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Students at the University of Rochester  set up tents early Tuesday morning  on the Wilson Quad in front of the Student Union. The students plan to remain in the encampment to protesting the war in Gaza.protesting the war in Gaza.

12:00 The future of the United States' role in NATO

1:00 Congressman Joe Morelle

Russia appears to be testing the resolve of the West by breaching airspace of NATO members. Its recent drone action in Poland triggered Article 4. But the Trump administration has fostered the weakest relationship with NATO than an American government has ever had. What is the future of NATO, and of the American role in NATO?

Our guest:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Congressman Joe Morelle to discuss the latest on the Trump administration's actions. From Medicaid cuts to vaccine policy and more, we'll cover a wide range, while taking listener questions.

In studio:

  • Congressman Joe Morelle, District 25
  • Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance
  • Willie Williams III, parent and family partner for ROC the Future Alliance

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.