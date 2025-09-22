© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a man shopping for food in a grocery store.

12:00 Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!

1:00 Making doulas available to more mothers

Economist Eric Morris joins us to discuss the state of the economy. We'll talk about the impact -- so far -- of tariffs. We'll examine the stickiness of food prices, and the possible effects of another rate cut. And we'll answer audience questions, such as: what exactly is stagflation? Are we in it?

In studio:

  • Eric Morris, staff economist for Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, a growing number of American births involve doulas in the delivery room. And yet for some, the notion of a doula is expensive, maybe unaffordable -- the kind of thing that wealthier moms have. A coalition is trying to change that, and they have the support of State Senator Samra Brouk. We'll discuss the movement to make doula care more sustainable and available.

Our guests:

  • Samra Brouk, state senator
  • Dr. Twylla Dillion, president and CEO of Health Connect One
  • Jacqui Lindsay, Healthy Baby Network
  • Phyllis Sharp, doula with Royalty Birth Services
"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
