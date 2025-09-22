12:00 Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!

1:00 Making doulas available to more mothers

Economist Eric Morris joins us to discuss the state of the economy. We'll talk about the impact -- so far -- of tariffs. We'll examine the stickiness of food prices, and the possible effects of another rate cut. And we'll answer audience questions, such as: what exactly is stagflation? Are we in it?

In studio:



Eric Morris, staff economist for Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, a growing number of American births involve doulas in the delivery room. And yet for some, the notion of a doula is expensive, maybe unaffordable -- the kind of thing that wealthier moms have. A coalition is trying to change that, and they have the support of State Senator Samra Brouk. We'll discuss the movement to make doula care more sustainable and available.

Our guests:



Samra Brouk, state senator

Dr. Twylla Dillion, president and CEO of Health Connect One

Jacqui Lindsay, Healthy Baby Network

Phyllis Sharp, doula with Royalty Birth Services

