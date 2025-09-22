Tariffs, rate cuts, and grocery prices: Oh my!
1:00 Making doulas available to more mothers
Economist Eric Morris joins us to discuss the state of the economy. We'll talk about the impact -- so far -- of tariffs. We'll examine the stickiness of food prices, and the possible effects of another rate cut. And we'll answer audience questions, such as: what exactly is stagflation? Are we in it?
In studio:
- Eric Morris, staff economist for Alesco Advisors
Then in our second hour, a growing number of American births involve doulas in the delivery room. And yet for some, the notion of a doula is expensive, maybe unaffordable -- the kind of thing that wealthier moms have. A coalition is trying to change that, and they have the support of State Senator Samra Brouk. We'll discuss the movement to make doula care more sustainable and available.
Our guests:
- Samra Brouk, state senator
- Dr. Twylla Dillion, president and CEO of Health Connect One
- Jacqui Lindsay, Healthy Baby Network
- Phyllis Sharp, doula with Royalty Birth Services
