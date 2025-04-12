Rochester music fans flock to indie vinyl shops for Record Store Day

Music lovers in Rochester celebrated Record Store Day on Saturday: a tradition that’s keeping vinyl culture alive.

Record Store Day, observed twice a year in April and November, draws collectors and fans to independent record shops across the country. In Rochester, dozens lined up outside Record Archive early Saturday morning, hoping to score exclusive releases and long-sought albums.

Jacob Joanette arrived at 6 a.m.—four hours before the store opened—to secure his picks.

“I got a Lil Uzi, Gunna, and Young Thug,” he said. “Yeah, I also got some other stuff.”

Joanette’s friend, Gordon David, also left satisfied.

“I got Don Toliver and Beabadoobee,” he said.

Both Joanette and David began collecting records less than two years ago but say their collections are steadily growing. Even though they can stream music anytime, David said there’s something more meaningful about vinyl.

“I like it better because I’ve seen a couple songs and albums get taken down from streaming,” he said. “With this, you always get the full experience every time.”

Record Store Day returns in November, typically the day after Thanksgiving. Joanette encourages others to dive into the vinyl experience.

“Go out there and collect them records,” he said.