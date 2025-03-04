Protesters in Rochester rally against Trump administration

More than 100 demonstrators joined a rally Tuesday afternoon at the Federal Building in downtown Rochester, protesting President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine and other policy decisions.

The event was organized by the group Greater Rochester Integrity & Truth (GRIT) and drew a larger turnout than expected, said GRI organizer Elizabeth Agte.

The crowd spanned the length of the State Street building.

The protest was in response to Trump’s televised press conference Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Agte said.

“What happened between (Trump) and Zelenskyy is terrifying,” she said. “It made America weaker on the world stage. We don't have any allies anymore.”

Protesters displayed the Ukrainian flag and a variety of signage critical of Trump and members of the Cabinet.

Other demonstrators spoke on recent changes in the administration’s foreign policy.

“I can't believe that our country is turning its back on an ally like Ukraine, making a mockery of our 80 years of world order that we've helped build for prosperity and peace,” said Jeff Fisher.

Former RIT President Bill Destler also attended.

“Right now, I think the Republic is under greater threat than it's been in my lifetime, probably for the last 100 years,” Destler said.